Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 16th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BFH opened at $39.61 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.84 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bread Financial

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.