Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Issues Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13), Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

BFH opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bread Financial

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.