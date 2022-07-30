BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.6 %

BSIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,986. The firm has a market cap of $783.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

