BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.40. Approximately 95,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 182,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.12.

BYD Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

