California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

California BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $174.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.11. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About California BanCorp

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

