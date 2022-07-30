California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Align Technology worth $69,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $280.97 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.45 and a 200-day moving average of $368.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

