California Public Employees Retirement System Has $73.03 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of AvalonBay Communities worth $73,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $213.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

