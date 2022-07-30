California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 298,330 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 298,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $76,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

