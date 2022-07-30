California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 66,958 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Devon Energy worth $82,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of DVN opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

