Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

FIW stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

