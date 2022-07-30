Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,616 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

