Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,287.99 ($75.76) and traded as low as GBX 6,000 ($72.29). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,250 ($75.30), with a volume of 470 shares traded.

Camellia Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £173.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7,560.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,245.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,285.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Camellia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. Camellia’s payout ratio is currently 17,590.36%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

