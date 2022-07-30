Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRRFY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($20.92) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

CRRFY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,211. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

