Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.80 billion-$20.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.82 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.63.

NYSE CARR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

