Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.70. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 315,283 shares changing hands.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19. The firm has a market cap of C$150.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.29.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

