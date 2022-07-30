Centric Swap Market Capitalization Hits $275,441.83 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 80.5% higher against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $275,441.83 and $876,151.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00609837 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

