Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

CRNT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 164,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,049. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.30. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

