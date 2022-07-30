Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Ceragon Networks Stock Down 0.8 %
CRNT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 164,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,049. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.30. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.