China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Natural Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CHNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. 44,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

