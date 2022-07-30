CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.73. 1,498,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,694. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,117,000 after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

