Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 598,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,528,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 178,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.