Compass Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.7% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.78 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

