CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-$1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.43. CONMED has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CONMED by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CONMED by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.