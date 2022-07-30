Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.87 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.11). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 142,269 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corero Network Security from GBX 24 ($0.29) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

