Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.59. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 1,064,851 shares trading hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,178,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 688,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 399,175 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 350,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

