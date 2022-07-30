Credit Suisse Group Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

NOW stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.62 and a 200 day moving average of $505.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

