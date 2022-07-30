Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 209,137 shares.The stock last traded at $14.47 and had previously closed at $14.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 2.62.
Crescent Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
