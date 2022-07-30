Crown (CRW) Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last Week

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $571,205.93 and $806.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,745.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.96 or 0.00614679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00263862 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015646 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,217,653 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

