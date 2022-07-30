CRYPTO20 Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,640.40 or 1.00023349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00130888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,403,731 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.