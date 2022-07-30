CryptoBlades 24-Hour Volume Tops $892,866.00 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00007746 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $892,866.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00605834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035050 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,110 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

