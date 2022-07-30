CryptoBlades 24-Hour Volume Tops $892,866.00 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00007746 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $892,866.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00605834 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015383 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035050 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,110 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.