CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.97

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.97 and last traded at $65.40, with a volume of 186548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.76.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.