CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CSR Price Performance
Shares of CSR stock remained flat at $2.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. CSR has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
CSR Company Profile
