Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cuentas as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Price Performance

NASDAQ CUEN remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,641. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 136.38% and a negative net margin of 1,663.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

