Curate Price Hits $0.0801 on Top Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $677,989.98 and approximately $539,474.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curate has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,768.75 or 1.00010283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,466,617 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.