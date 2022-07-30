Cyclone Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,851.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $34,851.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $43.72 or 0.00178611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

