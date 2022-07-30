DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216,258.00

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $216,258.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,669.89 or 1.00001906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032961 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,591,479 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

