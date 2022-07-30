Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 47.6% in July

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 925,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,845.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $16.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.