Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 47.6% in July

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 925,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,845.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $16.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $23.96.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
