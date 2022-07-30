Decentralized Vulnerability Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.23 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $281,125.87 and approximately $7.23 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

