Depth Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Depth Token has a total market cap of $15,548.95 and approximately $33.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Depth Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,396.56 or 1.00000411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00130979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

