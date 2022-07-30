Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 53.5% in July

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($53.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($76.53) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($64.96) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 109,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,862. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

