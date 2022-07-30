DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,680,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

TELUS Stock Up 0.3 %

TU stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.08%.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

