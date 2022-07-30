DGS Capital Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 459,967 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.17 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $695.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.