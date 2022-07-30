DGS Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.