DGS Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $76,667,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of MU opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

