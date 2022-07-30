DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $172,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.2984 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

