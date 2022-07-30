DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,190 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Relx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,187,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 227,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Relx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Relx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 93,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Relx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 963,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.51) to GBX 2,700 ($32.53) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.93) to GBX 2,805 ($33.80) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,763.00.

Relx Stock Up 1.2 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

