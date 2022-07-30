DGS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PLDT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 26.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PHI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.32. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.