DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,228,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telefónica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 10.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

