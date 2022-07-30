Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 129.1% in July

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Performance

Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Digerati Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Featured Articles

