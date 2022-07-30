DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One DINGO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DINGO TOKEN has a total market cap of $326,284.31 and approximately $1,101.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00612541 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.
About DINGO TOKEN
DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken.
DINGO TOKEN Coin Trading
