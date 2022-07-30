Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

